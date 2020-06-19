Fate Of Bill That Changes COVID-19 Data Lies With The Ohio Senate

The Ohio Senate is being asked to consider a bill passed along party lines in the House that requires new reporting standards for COVID19. 

Republican Ohio House Rep. Diane Grendell’s bill would require the state and local health departments to change the types of coronavirus data they collect. Grendell says the way stats are being reported scares Ohioans with information she considers to be misrepresented at best.

“They’re entitled to know the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. Unfortunately, this has not been the case in the last four months," Grendell says.

The DeWine administration has always said it’s been transparent with data. Democrats say some information being sought is repetitive, some violates privacy laws and says the reporting requirement is an unfunded mandate. The Ohio Senate has yet to take up the bill.

