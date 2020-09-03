Gov. DeWine Orders New COVID-19 Reporting Requirements For K-12 Schools

As many Ohio kids go back to in-person classes, Gov. Mike DeWine says it’s important for Ohio’s students, parents and communities know about coronavirus spread. So, he’s signed an order to require better reporting in schools starting next Tuesday.

DeWine’s order requires three things:

“One for parents to notify schools if their child tests positive for COVID-19. Two, our order will encourage schools to notify parents if there is a positive case in their child’s school building," DeWine says.

And third, DeWine says that information should be made available to the public on the state health department's coronavirus website. He says he wants to protect privacy but says it’s important for Ohioans to have enough information so they can make the right decisions for their families. Schools that are all virtual but have students playing sports are required to report too.