Gov. DeWine Talks To JobsOhio Board About Privacy, Roads And A TV Ad That Makes Him Feel Sick

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says the state’s non-profit jobs development company needs to be more transparent with the public and needs to combine efforts with other state agencies.

DeWine is not a fan of certain ads he sees on t.v.

“I’ve jokingly said if I see another Pure Michigan ad, I’ll throw up," DeWine quipped.

DeWine told the JobsOhio board he wants it to work together with Ohio’s tourism agency.

“We really should be singing the same song," DeWine said.

DeWine also called for more transparency of JobsOhio, saying it should release employee salaries. But when it comes to letting the public see the terms of past deals that were offered to businesses and rejected…..

“The question should be does the disclosure of this information impede our ability to perform in the future?," DeWine asked.

DeWine also told the board there is a direct correlation between well-maintained roads and bridges and job development.