House Committee Passes Budget With Rare Unanimous Vote

  Daniel Konik

The House will vote on its version of the state budget Thursday, after the first unanimous committee vote in more than a decade.

Lawmakers increased an income tax cut they had proposed last week – eliminating taxes for anyone making under $22,000 and cutting taxes at all other levels by 6.6 percent.  

Chair Rep. Scott Oelslager (R-North Canton) was pleased with the vote.

“I think we shown the world that both parties can get together and work constructively. I wish all the kids in every high school in the state could have been watching," Oelslager said.

The plan also changes a deduction for small businesses which had been allowed to take the first quarter million dollars in income tax-free, dropping that to the first $100,000 in income.

The last time a budget passed a House committee unanimously was in 2007.

FY 20-21 Budget

Business Groups Blast Change In House Budget As Tax Increase

By May 6, 2019
Karen Kasler

Business groups are blasting the House version of the budget for a change it makes to a controversial tax deduction – the one that allows many small businesses to take the first quarter million dollars of their income tax free.

DeWine Says House Budget Sticks To Essential Principles

By May 3, 2019
Andy Chow

Lawmakers in the Ohio House are looking over revisions made to the state’s two-year budget bill. The new version made several amendments to Gov. Mike DeWine’s original plan. 

House Version Of Budget Cuts Movie Tax Credit

By May 2, 2019
The movie “I Am Wrath” starring John Travolta was shot in part at the Statehouse in March 2015.
Karen Kasler

The House version of the two-year state budget eliminates a tax break that has been both praised by fans and panned by critics – a $40 million a year tax credit for the movie industry. But researchers from the left and right say it doesn’t pay off.

Big Tax Reform Proposals In The Proposed House Budget

By May 2, 2019
Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder
Dan Konik

The two-year state budget proposed by the Ohio House includes some new tax cuts and takes away some tax breaks. 