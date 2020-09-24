Indoor Visits At Nursing Homes And Similar Facilities To Resume Soon

  • Garliardi, Shutterstock.com

Ohioans with family members in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and developmental disability centers have been able to visit their loved ones outdoors since earlier this summer. They’ll soon be allowed to do that indoors too.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says, starting October 12th, the state will allow indoor visitation at these facilities.

“I think it’s good news, I think people will be happy with it and I think it’s being done in a very responsible way," DeWine says.

Under the health guidelines, schedule their visit and sign in, wear a mask and practice safe distancing. And there will be new dashboard on the state’s website that will allow visitors to get additional information about situations in those facilities that could affect their visits.

