Joe Blystone Looks To 'Break The Mold' As Ohio Governor

By 33 minutes ago
  • Joe Blystone, running for Ohio Governor in 2022
    Joe Blystone, running for Ohio Governor in 2022
    Jo Ingles

Central Ohio farmer and business owner Joe Blystone is running for governor, joining the Republican primary challenge to Gov. Mike DeWine.

Blystone runs a farm, restaurant, and butcher shop in Canal Winchester. He says he experienced first-hand how the COVID-19 shut down orders hurt businesses around the state.

"We saw that our government here in Ohio decided that because of a pandemic, they could take our constitutional rights and throw them out the back door, and that's wrong," Blystone said.

He says Ohio needs a governor who can break the mold of "decades of bad policy."

"We're going to need somebody, an outsider to do that. Somebody who is not afraid to make hard decisions. And is not afraid to shake the system up," said Blystone.

Blystone is running on what he calls a "Constitutional Conservative" platform which includes expanding gun rights, restricting abortion, cutting the state budget, and setting restrictions on teaching about race and racism in Ohio schools. 

He'll face former Congressman Jim Renacci and Gov. Mike DeWine in the Republican primary.

Tags: 
Joe Blystone
2022 Ohio Gubernatorial Race

Related Content

Jim Renacci Running For Governor Of Ohio

By Jun 9, 2021
Renacci For Governor

A high-profile Republican has announced his bid for governor, joining a primary against current governor Mike DeWine. Former U.S. Representative Jim Renacci, a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, says he wants to take Ohio in a different direction.

Nan Whaley Announces Bid For Ohio Governor In 2022

By Apr 19, 2021
Nan Whaley for Ohio campaign

Nan Whaley, the Democratic mayor of Dayton, has announced she's running for governor in 2022. Whaley has gained statewide and national attention for her response to several critical events in Dayton.