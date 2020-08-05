Kanye West Files For Presidential Bid In Ohio

Hip hop star and fashion designer Kanye West filed to run as a presidential candidate on the Ohio ballot today, the deadline for minor party and independent candidates to turn in their paperwork. But the cagey campaign leaves many questions unanswered.

Canvassers have been gathering signatures to put Kanye West on the ballot is several swing states, following the billionaire rapper's sudden entry into the 2020 race in July.

The signatures in Ohio were submitted by an associate with the law firm Isaac Wiles, which has strong ties with the Republican party. Since 2014, the firm has received more than $81,500 dollars for work from Senate and House Republican campaigns.

West has not made any campaign appearances other than one rally in South Carolina. He says he's anti-abortion but hasn't developed policies on several other issues.

The presidential filing names Michelle Tidball as West's running mate. Tidball is reportedly a pastor from Cody, WY. The campaign submission also has West's residence listed in Wyoming.

My office is getting a lot of questions about the certification process for independent candidates like Kanye West’s petition for President. First, Mr. West's petitions will be sent to the respective county boards of elections for signature verification. (1/2) — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) August 5, 2020

Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R-Ohio) says the petitions that have been submitted will now be sent to county boards of elections to verify the signatures. The counties have until August 17 to review the petitions and submit a report back to LaRose's office.

Campaign representatives did not return a request for comment.

The Libertarian Party of Ohio also filed to put presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen on the November ballot.