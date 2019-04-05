Lawmaker Working On Proposal To Create Subsidies For Nuclear Power

  • Perry Nuclear Power Plant
    Andy Chow

State lawmakers are working on a bill that could effectively bailout the state’s two nuclear power plants. A piece of draft legislation would create subsidies, rewarding nuclear for not emitting carbon. 

The proposal crafted by Republican Representative Jamie Callender would allow a new charge on electric bills.

The unofficial language would cap those new charges per month at $2.50 for residential customers, $20 for commercial users, and $250 for industrial users.

Callender’s office reiterates this is only a rough draft, saying there’s already a new rendition of the bill drawn up so details are expected to change.

Nuclear power has been struggling in the energy market against cheaper natural gas and stiff competition from other sources.

FirstEnergy Solutions, which used to be a subsidiary of FirstEnergy and owns Ohio’s two nuclear plants, has filed for bankruptcy but says it’s also pursuing legislative relief.  

Opponents have suggested a so-called nuclear bailout would undermine renewable energy and efficiency programs.

