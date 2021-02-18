Lordstown EV Maker Wants Carve-Out In Ohio Direct Vehicle Sales Law

By 1 minute ago
  • : Lordstown Motors General Counsel Thomas Canepa speaks, as Rep. Mike Loychik (R-Bazetta), Sen. Michael Rulli (R-Salem) and Chris Kerzich, Director of Government Relations and Corporate Affairs for Lordstown Motors, look on.
    : Lordstown Motors General Counsel Thomas Canepa speaks, as Rep. Mike Loychik (R-Bazetta), Sen. Michael Rulli (R-Salem) and Chris Kerzich, Director of Government Relations and Corporate Affairs for Lordstown Motors, look on.
    Karen Kasler

The electric truck manufacturer that took over the shuttered Lordstown General Motors plant near Youngstown wants a change in state law to help it sell vehicles in Ohio. This could set up a clash with the state’s car dealerships.

Ohio law doesn’t allow direct sales of vehicles by manufacturers, a longstanding protection for auto dealers.

But the new Lordstown Motors wants to sell its electric light duty Endurance pickup directly to commercial and fleet customers in Ohio.

Freshman Rep. Mike Loychik (R-Bazetta) is a sponsor.

“The legislation that we propose today very specifically applies to sales of electric vehicles in Ohio headquartered EV manufacturer who builds its product in Ohio. This bill will not impact sales at any auto dealer in the state," Loychik said.

The bill would apply only to Lordstown Motors. But the Ohio Auto Dealers Association notes Honda and other vehicle makers which also work in Ohio aren’t asking for a carve out.

The law on manufacturer-owned auto sales was last changed in 2014 to allow three Tesla stores in Ohio.

Lordstown Motors took over the facility after GM closed it in 2019, following reports that it would be bought by the Cincinnati-based  electric vehicle maker Workhorse. That company holds a minor share of Lordstown Motors.  The company has hired around 500 workers and plans to fulfil orders starting this fall.

 

Tags: 
Lordstown

Related Content

State Clawing Back $28M In Tax Credits From General Motors

By Sep 28, 2020
General Motors
Linda Parton/Shutterstock

The state of Ohio is calling on General Motors to refund the state tens of millions of dollars in tax credits in reaction to GM closing the Lordstown auto plant last year.

Ohio Gave GM Money For Lordstown Plant But Now The State Wants Its Money Back

By Jun 30, 2020
Linda Parton, Shutterstock.com

Ohio gave General Motors some $60 million dollars in state tax credits for its Lordstown operation. Now the attorney general is demanding the company pay the state back.

Ohio Senators Want To Create Discounts For Electric Vehicles

By Dec 17, 2019
(from right to left) Sen. Sean O'Brien (D-Bazetta) and Sen. Michael Rullie (R-Salem) introduce bill to encourage the purchase of electric vehicles.
Andy Chow

A bipartisan bill in the Senate would offer incentives for electric vehicles by creating a $500 sales tax credit for purchase of an EV for personal use and higher tax credits for commercial use.