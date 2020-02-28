Mike DeWine, Fran DeWine Emphasize Need To Address Child Hunger

  • 25th Annual Children's Hunger Alliance
    25th Annual Children's Hunger Alliance "Menu of Hope" in the Hyatt Regency Ballroom in Columbus.
    Andy Chow

Some of the biggest leaders in public service and in the business world gathered in Columbus for the 25th Annual Children's Hunger Alliance "Menu of Hope" luncheon aimed at ending food insecurity.

The annual event set out to raise $50,000 to help make sure children in Ohio are fed.

According to the Children's Hunger Alliance, about 530,000 children in Ohio are food insecure, that's about 1 in 5 kids.

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) joined Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine to address the crowd. Later, DeWine said these programs can play a key role in helping children have a good education. He says hunger is a common problem he hears from teachers.

"They have kids who come to school hungry and teachers observe that and teachers know that that has a real impact on a child's ability to learn."

DeWine says the state has a good school breakfast program that's going under-utilized and wants to find a way to increase the number of kids using it.

"Good nutrition, eating the right food, eating food, that is really essential for children to learn so if for no other reason than that, we should be focusing on it," says DeWine.

