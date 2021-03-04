More College Students Could Be Eligible For Food Assistance Program

  • Dan Konik

Many college campuses throughout the state have created food pantries for their students. And students might qualify for food stamp benefits as well because of new changes in the federal food assistance program. 

Joree Novotny with the Ohio Association of Foodbanks says SNAP, the program that provides food cards to needy families, was off limits to many low-income college students before. But they may qualify now because of changes made during the pandemic. 

“Students that are enrolled more than half time and are eligible to participate in federal or state work study or have an expected family contribution of zero dollars on their most recent FAFSA may be eligible for SNAP even though they weren’t before," Novotny says.

In addition, many colleges are using federal funds to help with outreach to students who might now qualify for SNAP benefits.  

