More Men Push For Bill To Allow Them To Sue Ohio State In Strauss Case

  • Roger Beedon (center) speaks about the sexual abuse he says Richard Strauss inflicted on him. Behind him are former All-American wrestler Mike Schyck; Brian Garrett, who worked at Strauss’ clinic; and two other survivors who aren’t speaking publicly.
    Karen Kasler

Some more men are coming forward with stories of sexual assault by a former Ohio State sports doctor to join the push for a legal change to allow them to sue the university.

The men say they have anxiety and trust issues, and are sickened when they see photos of Richard Strauss and when they read the recent report that showed he sexually abused 177 student athletes.

This is the first time speaking out publicly for Roger Beedon, a hockey scholarship player who said nothing happened after he reported Strauss’ repeated abuse to an assistant athletic trainer in the late 1980s.

“Even though Strauss is dead and can’t be held accountable, we now know that Ohio State was negligent. And they must be held accountable," Beedon said.

Beedon and others want movement on a bill to allow them to sue Ohio State.

Court-ordered mediation on the Strauss cases is scheduled for June 15.

Richard Strauss
sex crimes

