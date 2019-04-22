Nearly $20 Billion In Tax Credits In DeWine's Budget Likely To Stay

By 2 minutes ago
  • Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled his budget with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and OBM Director Kimberly Murnieks on March 15, 2019.
    Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled his budget with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and OBM Director Kimberly Murnieks on March 15, 2019.
    Karen Kasler

There aren’t any tax cuts in Gov. Mike DeWine’s first budget. Lawmakers may change that when they introduce their version of it soon. But they probably won’t change the $19.2 billion in tax credits and loopholes in it.

Wendy Patton with the left-leaning Policy Matters Ohio said tax credits and exemptions have grown nearly 18 percent over the last five budgets, even though spending on education, local governments and many human services has fallen.

“I think that people come into their office and they say that if you give us a tax break we will create jobs," Patton said.

Greg Lawson from the conservative Buckeye Institute agrees many such tax expenditures are a problem, saying there are nearly two billion in tax breaks that should be cut because they’re unfair.

“We need to really get serious tighten these things up and get real with what is real tax reform not just a break here and there," Lawson said.

But Lawson said if loopholes are shut down, he wants more tax cuts, while Patton advocates for more funding for education and infrastructure.

You can see the full interview with Patton and Lawson on "The State of Ohio" here.

Tags: 
FY 20-21 Budget

Related Content

Researcher Says Online Sales Tax Ruling May Not Be Windfall For Ohio

By Apr 8, 2019
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on South Dakota v. Wayfair in June 2018.
Steve Heap/Shutterstock.com

State lawmakers have said they want an income tax cut in the upcoming budget, but Gov. Mike DeWine wants them to invest big money in children’s initiatives and the opioid crisis. So that has some looking in and out of state for money so they can do both.

Budget Proposes Raising Tobacco Buying Age To 21, But That Comes With A Cost

By Apr 3, 2019
Dr. Amy Acton heads the Ohio Department of Health.
Karen Kasler

Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed budget includes a provision that would bring the state less revenue – but it’s not a tax cut.

No Tax Cut In DeWine's Budget, But Some Suggest That Could Change

By Mar 22, 2019
Members of the House Finance Committee hear testimony during an informal hearing on Gov. Mike DeWine's budget.
Karen Kasler

There have been tax cuts in nearly every state budget since 2005. But Gov. Mike DeWine has said now is the time to invest in Ohio, so there are no tax cuts in his budget. Some on the panel that makes changes to the budget are considering whether a tax cut can or should be included.

DeWine Confident In Economic Forecasts Behind His Budget

By Mar 20, 2019
Gov. Mike DeWine (R) speaks to reporters after an event in Columbus.
Daniel Konik

Gov. Mike DeWine is standing behind the numbers used to create his budget, as Republican House Speaker Larry Householder suggests he’s leaning toward more conservative numbers from the legislature’s economic analysts. 