New Bill Aims To Stop Fake 911 Calls

By 28 minutes ago
  • Rep Thomas West and other supporters of the bill
    Rep Thomas West and other supporters of the bill
    Jo Ingles

Some Ohio lawmakers are introducing a new bill that is aimed at cutting down on fake 911 calls. 

Democratic State Rep. Thomas West (D-Canton) says people are calling police on African American Ohioans while they are doing things as simple as sitting in parked cars, making phone calls. West, an African American lawmaker, says it’s because, sometimes, when people see a person of color, they react on their own fears.

“This is about fear, people having fear about why they are making calls in the first place," West says.

Darren Cooper of Hudson says he was the target of such a call. He says he was sitting in his parked car, talking on his phone when a woman who saw him in called police. The woman claimed he was holding a gun, raising it repeatedly but when police arrived, they saw he was actually holding his iPhone while talking on the speaker feature.

Fellow Rep. Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson) represents Cooper and his community.

"It is critical that we bring awareness to this issue that affects Black Ohioans throughout this state, and that we leverage the power of education to put an end to dangerous, non-emergency uses of 911 calls," Weinstein says.

Under the new bill, which has yet to be filed, victims of such calls could sue in civil court. And callers could be required to complete an implicit bias training program.

