New Bill Would Crack Down On People Who Make Human Trafficking Lucrative

Ohio lawmakers are proposing a new bill to crack down on human trafficking by going after the people who fund the practice – those who recruit and force people into prostitution and those who pay for it.

Ohio has passed bills to stop human trafficking but Republican Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) says it is still a big problem.

“Ohio is the fourth worst state in the United States for human trafficking," Powell says.

Powell and other lawmakers are introducing a bill that increases penalties for johns and pimps. Rep. Rick Carfagna (R-Westerville) says it addresses another problem.

“What angers me as much as the act is the anonymity, that you can have these men go and dehumanize these women and make it home for dinner with their families and no one is the wiser," says Carfagna.

So, this bill creates a public registry that will include the names of people who are convicted of buying sexual services. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says that could be a good deterrent.

“Never underestimate the power of shame as a human motivator," says Yost.

The bill has support in both chambers of the legislature.