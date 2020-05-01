Non-Essential Retailers Can Start Curbside Service Early

By 11 minutes ago
  • BreizhAtao, Shutterstock.com

Brick and mortar retail stores throughout Ohio that have been considered non-essential are set to open on May 12th. But the newly expanded stay-at-home order is allowing some to start up tomorrow. 

Gordon Gough with the Ohio Council of Retail Merchants says the order allows retailers to offer curbside service more than a week earlier than expected.

“Order online, buy via phone and pick up at the curb. And many times, the consumer pops their trunk and the retailer puts the item in their trunk and hands it to them.”

Gough says when stores that have been closed since April 2 open their doors May 12, they will need to have protocols in place, including social distancing, strict sanitation measures and employees wearing masks when possible. Businesses can decide whether to require customers to wear masks as well.

Tags: 
Gordon Gough
Ohio Council of Retail Merchants
coronavirus - business

Related Content

Ohioans Are Expected To Spend More This Holiday Season

By Nov 19, 2018
Jo Ingles

Retailers throughout Ohio are gearing up for the holiday shopping season. The industry expects consumers will be buying more this year than last.

Ohio Retailers Expecting A Slight Spending Boost This Holiday Over Last Year

By Nov 21, 2019
Columbus' Easton Town Center is fully decorated for the holiday season.
Karen Kasler

Ohio’s more than 7,000 retailers are expecting a slight increase in sales this holiday season over last year, though where those spending increases are projected may be a surprise.

As Some Business Openings Start, DeWine Warns Others Not To Go Early

By 20 hours ago
Protestors marched at the Statehouse on April 20, many carrying signs saying businesses should be able to reopen.
Karen Kasler

Gov. Mike DeWine has extended the stay-at-home order expiring May 1 to 11:59pm on May 29. But hospitals can start performing some non-emergency procedures Friday, and dentists and veterinarians can get back to work as well. But some businesses say they plan to open their doors as well.

Republican, Democratic State Lawmakers Have Concerns About DeWine's Reopen Ohio Plan

By Apr 29, 2020
House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) and Republican Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) announce cameras in all House committee rooms in March 2019.
Andy Chow

As Ohio moves closer to allowing certain businesses to reopen after coronavirus closings, Republican and Democratic state lawmakers are raising concerns about his plan and promoting their own ideas.

Restaurants Not Given OK To Reopen For Dine-in Service

By Apr 27, 2020
maridav, Shutterstock.com

Dine in service at Ohio’s restaurants is not among the business that will resume in a few days. Restaurants are asking Gov. Mike DeWine to allow them to open mid-May.

DeWine Lays Out Plan To Open Ohio Businesses Starting Friday

By & Apr 27, 2020
Ohio Channel screenshot/@GovMikeDeWine on Twitter

After almost five full weeks of a stay-at-home order that closed down thousands of businesses in Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine has unveiled his plans to allow some of those enterprises to open up again on Friday.