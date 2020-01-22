Nuclear Bailout Opponents End Their Referendum Attempt

By 1 minute ago
  • Petitioner gathering signatures for HB6 referendum
    Petitioner gathering signatures for HB6 referendum
    Andy Chow

The group that was fighting to overturn Ohio's nuclear power plant bailout has dropped its case in court which means the plan for additional fees on electric bills to subsidize nuclear and coal will carry forward.

Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts wanted voters this fall to overturn the law, through HB6, that bails out nuclear plants, subsidizes coal plants, rolls back renewable energy standards, and eliminates energy efficiency programs.

Opponents of the referendum spent millions of dollars trying to connect connect Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts to Chinese government interests. Generation Now, a group that opposed the referendum, hired people to track petition circulators, which the referendum group characterized as harassment.

Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts also spent millions, but in the end they say the other side’s tactics proved to be too much of a challenge.

"We always felt we had the issues with us but the high level of spending, just the outrageous level of spending on the other side, made it so we couldn't see a clear way forward," says Pierce, who adds that the aggressive tactics by opponents set a bad precedent. "It really set a low standard for factual debate and it made our margin of error zero for getting this petition drive done."

Neither Pierce’s group nor the group backing the bailout will have to disclose its donors.

Tags: 
HB6 - Energy Bill
energy bill referendum

Related Content

After Eventful Week, Fight Over Nuclear Bailout Law Could Go To Ohio Supreme Court

By Oct 25, 2019
HB6 Referendum petitioners collect signatures at Land Grant Brewing.
Andy Chow

This week brought a close to one chapter for Ohio's nuclear power plant bailout law, House Bill 6. But another could be starting.

Federal Judge Declines Extension For Nuclear Bailout Referendum

By Oct 23, 2019
HB6 Referendum petitioner collects signatures on Otterbein University's campus.
Andy Chow

U.S. District Court Judge Edmund Sargus has rejected the request from Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts, the anti-nuclear power plant bailout group, to have more time to collect signatures. The group was trying to put the controversial law, HB6, up for a vote on next year's ballot.

Anti-Nuclear Bailout Group Argues For More Time To Collect Signatures

By Oct 22, 2019
Andy Chow

Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts revealed in a U.S. District Court hearing that they fell far short of the signatures needed to qualify for a potential referendum on the nuclear bailout bill, created through HB6.