Nursing Homes Must Disclose COVID-19 Cases: Ohio ID Required For Liquor Sales In Some Counties

Gov. Mike DeWine has announced a new public health order requiring nursing homes to notify the public about cases of COVID-19 at their facilities.

The coronavirus has proven to have the ability to spread quickly through long-term care facilities where the majority of the population fall in the high-risk category for the virus. DeWine said this is information that should be public.



"If you're thinking about taking a loved one or if you're thinking about going to a nursing home you have every right to know what the situation is there," DeWine said. Nursing homes are required to report if a resident or a staff member has COVID-19. That information will be made available through the state's coronavirus website.

DeWine also is banning people who don’t live in Ohio from buying liquor in six eastern Ohio border counties.

DeWine said a valid Ohio photo ID will be required for in-person sales of liquor in Ashtabula, Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana, Jefferson and Belmont counties. He said that's because a flood of people have been coming from Pennsylvania, which closed its state-run liquor stores almost a month ago.

"Any other time we would love to have visitors from Pennsylvania. But during this time, those who are coming in to buy liquor are creating a health hazard," DeWine said.

DeWine said multiple border counties in West Virginia have already done this, which has forced some Pennsylvanians into Ohio to buy liquor, and he’s gotten complaints from local chiefs of police.

He said he’ll keep monitoring this, and the order could be extended to more counties if necessary.