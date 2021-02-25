Ohio Lawmakers Change Key Parts Of The Governor's Transportation Budget

  • Jo Ingles

An Ohio House committee has stripped a provision from Gov. Mike DeWine's transportation budget that targets distracted driving. And that's not all.

The House committee removed part of the budget that included stiffer penalties for drivers caught while using or holding any wireless device while driving. Curt Steiner represents a coalition of 35 organizations that have been pushing for those changes. He says many lawmakers are telling him they’d support it as a stand-alone bill.

“There’s a lot of support for the legislation but some just don’t feel comfortable with it being in the budget bill right now," Steiner says.

A previous stand-alone bill that was similar had languished in the last General Assembly. In addition to removing the distracted driving provision, the committee also restored some proposed funding cuts to public transit and eliminated a proposal to raise vehicle fees.

Tags: 
Curt Steiner
texting while driving
Gov. Mike DeWine
2021 transportation budget

Related Content

Group Says No Money For Road Projects Means Gas Tax Hike Could Be Possible

By Jan 16, 2019
The transportation budget, which is usually introduced in February, funds major road construction projects. It needs to be passed by the end of March.
Karen Kasler

A coalition of business leaders and local elected officials say there’s no money for big road construction projects in the transportation budget that will come out next month, so lawmakers have to at least consider the possibility of raising the gas tax.

State Leaders Support "Hands Free Ohio" Bill

By Feb 13, 2020
Gov. DeWine with supporters of bill
Jo Ingles

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports fatalities on the state’s roads have increase in five of the last six years with 2019 being the second-deadliest year in the past decade. And that’s why state leaders are backing a new bill to crack down on distracted driving.

New Bill Would Take Away Consequences For Businesses That Violate COVID Orders

By Feb 22, 2021
Ottawa County bar cited for COVID violations
Ohio Investigative Unit

Ohio lawmakers will look over yet another measure to pull back on Gov. Mike DeWine’s power to issue health orders. A new bill proposed by one of his fellow Republicans would take away penalties slapped on business owners cited for violating coronavirus orders. 

Weather Delays Some COVID Vaccine Shipments

By Feb 16, 2021
Roger Ingles

Some shot clinics were closed Tuesday, but not just because of bad weather in Ohio. Gov. Mike DeWine says the weather has delayed some shipments of COVID vaccines from getting to shot clinics throughout the state on time. 

Did Ohio's Curfew Work? Ohio's Governor Thinks So.

By Feb 15, 2021
Outdoor dining area created for COVID at Annes Kitchen, Powell, Ohio
Jo Ingles

The curfew that closed Ohio’s restaurants and bars in late evening hours since November has been lifted. But is there evidence that curfew actually prevented the spread of coronavirus? The governor thinks so.