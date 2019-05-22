Ohio Lawmakers Disagree On Gun Bills

By 18 minutes ago

Numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and the Ohio Highway Patrol show 430 more people died from gun related deaths in 2017 than in car accidents.  Lawmakers have different ideas on what should be done to make Ohioans safer while insuring their constitutional rights to bear arms.

Many majority Republicans back a bill that would allow people to carry concealed weapons without a license. But Minority Democrats want what they call “common sense gun legislation” instead.

House Democrats are proposing three bills they say would make Ohioans safer while still protecting the constitutional rights of Ohio's gun owners. One bill would require safe storage of guns so they can't end up in the hands of children. Another allows the seizure of guns from people who could be considered dangerous. And the third would expand background checks.

At the very time Democrats were outlining their gun bills, the Ohio House Federalism Committee was hearing  Republican backed gun legislation to allow people to carry concealed weapons without a license or training. Both are now required under Ohio law. The legislation also expands definitions of what constitutes a weapon. The bill already has 29 sponsors or co-sponsors.  

“The uncertainty that this bill creates by defining weapons in the broadest, most irresponsible manner is terrible," said Rep. Adam Miller (D-Columbus).  He said passage of the bill would make communities unsafe. 

That GOP bill also faces opposition from prosecutors and police. Some showed up to testify against it. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz urged lawmakers to reject the plan, saying officers need more protection from criminals they apprehend.

The Republican gun bill also gets a tepid response from House Speaker Larry Householder. Hesays he has legal questions.

“I’ve asked that the bill, probably as it leaves one committee, it goes to another, probably criminal justice, to have some additional hearings," Householder told reporters.

While more gun restrictions would be a heavy lift in this legislature, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has signaled that he’d support some sort of a so-called red flag law.

"common sense" gun regulation
gun control

Ohio Senate President Responds To Lawsuit Over New Gun Law

By Mar 20, 2019
Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof
Jo Ingles

The president of the Ohio Senate doesn’t think lawmakers infringed on cities’ rights with legislation that supersedes local gun ordinances and gives citizens the right to challenge those local laws in court. 

Kasich Apparently Pivots On Gun Regulations And Changes Pro-Gun Language On Campaign Website

By Feb 20, 2018
John Kasich .com

Gov. John Kasich has appeared to have suddenly changed his views on gun regulations after years of saying he was a strong Second Amendment supporter, on the rare occasions that he talked about it at all.

House GOP Not Moving On Gun Control Bill

By Jun 20, 2018
Dan Konik

The Ohio House is preparing to strip away more gun regulations making it easier to use lethal force in self-defense. This comes as the new House leader says Republican members aren’t close to approving new gun control measures. 

Speaker Says House Will Pass "Stand Your Ground" Next Week, And Would Override Kasich Veto

By Jun 19, 2018
"Meet the Press Daily", MSNBC

The so-called “Stand Your Ground” bill is likely to come to the floor of the House next week, just before lawmakers leave for an extended break. And that might not be the end of the road for that controversial measure.

Kasich Says He Wants Gun Law Reforms, Though Democrats Behind Some Say They Haven't Heard From Him

By Mar 26, 2018
Daniel Konik

This weekend brought huge protests over gun laws and another appearance by Gov. John Kasich on a Sunday morning national TV news show, talking about his recent and public change of heart on gun laws. But it’s still unclear whether recently discussed gun law changes will move forward with state lawmakers.