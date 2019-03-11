Ohio Lawmakers Want To Regulate Scooters

  • Scooter parked outside Ohio Statehouse
    Scooter parked outside Ohio Statehouse
    Statehouse News Bureau

Some cities throughout the state have put regulations in place for light weight electric scooters. Now state lawmakers are looking at doing the same thing statewide.

In the House version of the transportation budget, scooters couldn't go over 15 mph, and would be required to use lighting at night. The rider would have to yield to pedestrians and give an audible signal when overtaking and passing a pedestrian. And kids under 16 couldn’t use the scooters.

But the bill also says scooters would be exempt from state registration, title, and insurance requirements for vehicles.

The Senate is now considering the transportation budget, which has to be signed March 31.

scooters
transportation budget

