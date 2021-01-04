Ohio Senate Leader Says His Personal Experience With COVID Hasn't Changed His Professional Opinion

By 5 minutes ago
  • Ohio Senate President's Empty Chair
    Ohio Senate President's Empty Chair
    Dan Konik

The incoming president of the Ohio Senate was absent on the first day the new General Assembly met. But new Senate President Matt Huffman has COVID-19 but adds his experience isn’t changing his views on the subject.

Last year, Ohio lawmakers passed several bills that reined in Gov. DeWine’s ability to restrict the spread of COVID-19 through health orders. Governor Mike DeWine vetoed the big bill but allowed some other restrictions to become law. Now that Senate President Matt Huffman (r-Lima) has COVID, does it affect his view of that legislation or the governor’s policies in general?

"I had an expectation at some point I would get COVID. As they say, herd immunity is not a strategy. It’s just something that happens," Huffman says.

Huffman says he thinks there should be a legislative panel that deals with health orders. Huffman says he's had a mild case of coronavirus but is feeling better now. He says he’ll be out through the rest of this week but plans to be able to lead Senators when they attend a retreat next Tuesday at Deer Creek.

Related Content

DeWine Signs Law Offering Legal Immunity For COVID-Related Lawsuits

By Sep 15, 2020
Gov. Mike DeWine signs House Bill 606 in a virtual signing ceremony from his home in Cedarville. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted was in his Columbus office, and Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) and Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) joined from their homes.
Ohio Channel screenshot

As he hinted he would, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a law that will shield first responders, businesses and schools from COVID-19 related lawsuits. It’s one of the first coronavirus immunity laws in the country.

Why Many Nursing Home Workers Are Not Getting The COVID-19 Vaccines

By Dec 31, 2020

Ohio’s nursing home residents and workers are among the first in the state to be offered the new COVID-19 vaccines. Most residents are taking it, but Governor DeWine says as many as 60 percent of nursing home employees are opting out. Why are so many employees are  balking at vaccination?

Ohio Loosens K-12 Quarantine Restrictions For Students

By Dec 31, 2020
Andy Chow

Ohio students in K-12 schools no longer have to quarantine if they're considered a close contact of another student who's tested positive for COVID-19.