Ohio's Broadband Bill Passes House But Still Needs Approval From The Senate

By 6 minutes ago
  • SFIO CRACHO, Shutterstock.com

Nearly one million Ohio households lack reliable broadband service and of that, there are 300,000 that don’t have any service at all. The Ohio House has passed a bill that would help bring broadband to those area. It’s now up to Senators to pass the plan.

Republican Representative Rick Carfagna (R-Westerville) says his bill creates a way for broadband providers to tap into $20 million in state grants to subsidize installing service to the pockets and areas where it they could not afford to expand.

“We’ve got a lot of political will behind us and for the first time, we have now significant funding behind us.”

Carfagna says the Senate needs to act on the bill quickly to be able to tap into those dollars, which are available till next July. The bill was proposed more than a year ago and had widespread favor, but was changed several times before finally getting approval.

Tags: 
Rick Carfagna
broadband

Related Content

Lack Of Broadband Service In Parts Of Ohio Could Affect Plans For High Tech Economy

By Sep 17, 2018
Connect Ohio

The Republican ticket for governor wants to bring together business and technology entrepreneurs to advise the state on creating high-tech jobs and improving state services. But right now that won’t help more than a million people who don’t have high speech internet in their homes.

Some Parts Of Ohio Lack Broadband While Two Bills To Provide It Are Stalled In The Ohio Legislature

By Jun 20, 2018
Jo Ingles

There is something millions of Ohioans take for granted that hundreds of thousands of others dream about – broadband service. All of Ohio’s major cities have it and some communities even offer it free to residents. But in some parts of Ohio, it is limited, cost prohibitive or isn’t even available. The Legislature is considering two bills that are meant to provide broadband services to areas of the state that don’t have it. But even though they have bipartisan support, the bills appear to be stalled. 

Reagan Tokes Bill Reintroduced In Ohio Legislature

By Apr 25, 2019
Reagan Tokes' parents, Lisa and Toby Tokes, September 2017
Karen Kasler

Reagan Tokes was a 21-year-old Ohio State University student who was kidnapped, raped and murdered by a recently released felon in 2017. While part of a package of bills named for her passed last year, backers say important measures still need to be put into law. 

Daycare Bill Is Meant To Keep Parents In The Loop When Problems Are Discovered

By Jul 6, 2018
Ohio Legislature

Parents of children in daycares throughout Ohio sometimes don’t know when those facilities have been found by the state to have engaged in unsafe behavior. But a bill that’s working its way through the state legislature is designed to change that. 

Bill Requires School Board Develop Computer Science Standards, But Won't Mandate Schools To Use Them

By Mar 31, 2017
Karen Kasler

Six states have adopted computer science standards for schools. A pair of suburban Columbus Republican lawmakers want Ohio to be next, but they don’t want schools to be mandated to use them.