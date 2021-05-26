Ohio's First $1M Vaccine Lottery Winner Announced

By 6 hours ago

After drawing the name two days ago, Ohio has announced the $1M winner of the state's first vaccine lottery.

Abbigail Bugenske from Silverton in Hamilton County is the first winner of the million-dollar sweepstakes. The winner of the full-ride scholarship is Joseph Costello from Englewood in Montgomery County.

In the two weeks since announcing the vaccine lottery, 261,742 more people have received the COVID-19 shot. That's a 26% increase in vaccinations compared to the two weeks leading up to the announcement. And more than 2.7 million people have entered their names into the drawing.

DeWine says he wanted the "Ohio Vax-A-Million" lottery to create new incentive for people to get the vaccine, and that it's surpassed his expectations.

Meanwhile, there's a push to stop the lottery through a bill in the Ohio House and a lawsuit filed in the Ohio Supreme Court by an anti-vaccination group.

But the sweepstakes is set to continue. A name has already been drawn with the auditor's office witnessing the process.

The state will also announce the winner of the college scholarship among the drawing of entrants between the ages of 12-17.

coronavirus - vaccine lottery

With First Drawing Set For Monday, Ban On Ohio's Shot Lottery Proposed

By May 24, 2021
Karen Kasler

Just as the first of five drawings for a million dollars and for a college scholarship is taking place on Monday, a Republican state representative who’s been critical of Gov. Mike DeWine’s mask mandate and COVID shutdowns has sponsored a bill to ban the Vax-A-Million shot lottery. 

Ohio Health Officials Say Vaccination Rate Is Up Since Lottery Announcement

By May 21, 2021
COVID-19 vaccine, January 2021
Franklin County Public Health

The Ohio Department of Health says it tracked an increase in the vaccination rate since the creation of the $1M sweepstakes.

Can A $1M Vaccine Lottery Affect Human Behavior?

By May 20, 2021
Ohio Vax-A-Million
Ohio Department of Health

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is banking on the million-dollar lottery to ramp up the number of people who get vaccinated in Ohio. But will a lottery incentivize people who are on the fence about the COVID-19 vaccine? Experts in the field of economics and psychology sound off on how lotteries impact social behavior. 