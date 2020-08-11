Ohio's Nursing Homes Are Running Out Of Personal Protective Equipment

By 50 minutes ago
  • Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio’s nursing homes don’t have enough personal protective equipment to last another week. That’s the finding from a federal agency that deals with Medicare and Medicaid services. 

A spokesman for a union that represents health care workers in nursing homes says those facilities have been hit the hardest by this pandemic. Yet Anthony Caldwell of the SEIU 1199 says there isn’t enough equipment on hand to protect workers and patients in Ohio’s long-term skilled nursing facilities. 

“15% of nursing homes do not have a one-week supply of N-95 masks, 6% of nursing homes do not have a one-week supply of surgical masks and 9% of nursing homes do not have a one-week supply of gowns," Caldwell says.

Caldwell says it’s vital that the federal government step up immediately. The state’s stats show as many as 70 percent of Ohio’s COVID deaths have been in nursing homes.

Tags: 
PPE
coronavirus - nursing homes
Anthony Caldwell

Related Content

Ohio National Guard Reservists Help Collect And Distribute PPE To Ohio's Prisons

By Apr 16, 2020
Dan Konik

The Ohio National Guard’s Military Reserve soldiers have been helping out at food banks, but they are also collecting and distributing personal protective equipment to people who need it. 

Lawsuit Filed Against Ohio Man Accused Of Price Gouging For N95 Masks

By Apr 14, 2020
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) masks, gloves, goggles
Natalie Zinardi/Shutterstock

The state has filed a lawsuit against a Cleveland-area man for hoarding personal protective equipment that is sorely needed by health care workers fighting coronavirus. 

Ohio Gets Medical Supplies From Feds, But Says They Won't Be Enough

By Apr 1, 2020
Dr. Amy Acton points to a graph on a chart showing Ohio's levels of most needed medical equipment, such as masks, gowns and thermometers at a press conference on March 30, 2020.
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Ohio has gotten all that it’s likely to get from the National Strategic Stockpile of medical supplies – a plane dropped off gowns, gloves, coveralls, face shields, surgical masks and N-95 masks in Columbus Tuesday. But the state says it’s not enough for now or through the surge of COVID-19 patients that is expected in the near future.

Ohio To Allow Outdoor Visits At Certain Long-Term Care Facilities

By May 28, 2020
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Ohio is taking the first steps to lift the more than two month old ban on visits to some long-term care facilities. Officials says they want to expand this in stages.

DeWine Says Testing Will Continue At Nursing Homes Without National Guard Help

By Jul 7, 2020
An Ohio National Guard soldier watches a forklift move a load of personal protective equipment as part of a mission in April. This was one of several pandemic-related assignments the Guard has been deployed on since March.
Dan Konik

Nearly three quarters of all confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Ohio have been in nursing homes. Ohio National Guard personnel have been helping with testing in long term care facilities, but the funding for them to continue that and other pandemic related missions runs out in a month.

Facing Loss Of Ohio National Guard Help, Nursing Homes Taking On Testing

By Jul 14, 2020
Kiselev Andrey Valerevich, shutterstock.com

The nation’s nursing homes lobbying group has written to Ohio’s Mike DeWine and other governors, warning that without action now there will be more outbreaks, especially if visitors are allowed back in to see loved ones after months away.

Ohio Deploying COVID-19 Testing Teams To Nursing Homes

By May 26, 2020
A sanitizer station set up at a Fairfield County nursing home a few days before visitors were banned on March 13 because of coronavirus concerns.
Karen Kasler

Residents at long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, make up more than three-quarters of the deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio. Gov. Mike DeWine says he is now ramping up efforts to combat this problem with a new strategy.