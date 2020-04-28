Ohio's Unusual Primary Election Is Almost Over

Today is the last day to cast a ballot in Ohio’s 2020 presidential primary. In person voting on March 17 was postponed and absentee voting was extended.

This election, like many things these days, is unprecedented. Ohio voters who didn’t cast ballots before March 17th were instructed to vote by mail. But Mike Brickner with All Voting is Local says his group is hearing from confused voters who didn’t get their ballots in the mail or didn’t understand the voting process.

“It has been very confusing, very frustrating for voters," Brickner says.

Voters who didn’t receive requested ballots can vote provisionally at their local board of elections, along with people with disabilities and homeless voters. Those who got ballots but haven’t mailed them have also until 7:30 to drop them off at their local board of elections.

Ohio Democratic Party Drops Its Lawsuit Over Election Day Postponement

By Mar 26, 2020
Jo Ingles

The Ohio Democratic Party has dropped its lawsuit over the postponed Election Day. 

Voting Rights Group Says This Primary's Vote Total So Far Is Just Half Of 2016's

By Apr 17, 2020
Dan Konik

A voting rights organization says there are potentially a lot fewer voters who will cast ballots this year compared to the presidential primary four years ago. The group looked at totals so far for the March 17 primary that has been extended to April 28.

Ohio's Secretary Of State Says 354 Non-Citizens Have Voted Or Registered To Vote

By Dec 4, 2019
Dan Konik

Ohio’s Secretary of State says 354 people who are not U.S. citizens registered to vote or actually cast ballots in 2018. And those people could potentially face charges. 

Democrats Propose Making Election Day A Paid Holiday In Ohio

By Nov 5, 2019

On this election day, two Democratic state lawmakers announced they’re introducing a bill to make future general election days paid state holidays for all Ohio workers.

High School Senior Wins Online Design Contest For "I Voted" Stickers

By May 21, 2019
Emily Legg and Secretary of State Frank LaRose after unveiling her winning "I Voted" sticker design.
Ohio Secretary of State's Office

A design from a central Ohio high school senior will be on stickers handed out to voters starting later this year. The winner was picked in an online contest after 2,000 designs were submitted by 6th to 12th grade students.