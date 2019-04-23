Opponents Argue Costs Of Nuclear Subsidies, Alternative Energy Programs

  • House Energy and Natural Resources Subcommittee on Energy Generation hears testimony from opponents.
    Andy Chow

Opponents are speaking out against the bill that would prop up two struggling nuclear plants while also toss out the state’s green energy requirements for utilities. There’s a debate over whether the legislation will end up saving a person more or less on their electric bills.

The proposed law would create a monthly fee of $2.50 to create clean air credits for carbon-free power generators.

House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) says ratepayers will end up paying less because the bill gets rid of the alternative energy standards which can end up being more than $4 a month.

Ohio Environmental Council’s Trish Demeter says that’s not the whole story because the investment in energy efficiency programs ends up saving more over time.

“For every one dollar that the utilities are investing in energy efficiency, those customers are getting $2.65 back in bill savings each and every month,” says Demeter.

FirstEnergy Solutions says their two nuclear power plants are set to close by 2021 unless they receive financial aid. The bill could give those plants up to about $170 million.

HB6 - Energy Bill
