Parents To Ohio Lawmakers: Help Prevent Child Custody Relinquishment

By 24 minutes ago
  • Senate Finance Committee holds hearings on state operating budget bill.
    Senate Finance Committee holds hearings on state operating budget bill.
    Sam Aberle

Parents who have surrendered custody of their children to youth services are telling Senators about their heart-wrenching decisions. Because of limited resources and lack of insurance coverage, these families can no longer afford treatment for a range of mental health and developmental issues. 

Mothers and fathers stood before the Senate Finance Committee to share what they called stories of surrendering custody. They say these are stories of pain, humiliation, and sorrow.

Mark Butler has been outspoken about relinquishing custody of his son, who would have violent outbursts and needed a variety of treatment.

He’s calling on the Senate to approve a proposed amendment in the budget bill, HB166, that would increase funds for multi-system youth.

“Help figure out why this is still happening and fight for us wherever you can. Do not let another family, another family who’s already struggling, suffer the way my family did,” says Butler.

The amendment would pump $18 million into this fund over the next biennium.

The original budget proposal from Gov. Mike DeWine offers $25 million for each fiscal year for Family and Children First Councils in order to coordinate care for multi-system youth. Advocates for these families are concerned the money might only be used for room and board for youth who are already under the care of children services. They say the extra money proposed in an amendment can become additional support for families trying to avoid giving up custody.

The coalition of parents is also calling on more research to find out how many families resort to relinquishing custody.

Tags: 
child custody relinquishment
FY 20-21 Budget
HB166 - Budget Bill

Related Content

$250,000 Income Tax Deduction For Small Business In Senate Finance Spotlight

By May 17, 2019
Karen Kasler

A deduction that allows many small businesses to take the first quarter-million dollars of their income tax-free was cut back significantly in the House version of the budget. But Senators may not vote to keep that tax break.

Senate Looking Over House Budget, Which Includes More Spending And Policy Changes

By May 14, 2019
Daniel Konik

The two year state budget has passed the House and is now in the hands of the Senate. And the head of the committee that is looking it over says he has some concerns about the spending in it.

Consumer, Manufacturing Advocates Call Budget Amendment "Windfall" For FirstEnergy

By May 10, 2019
House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) and House clerks work on HB166, state budget bill.
Andy Chow

Among the many provisions in the two-year state budget bill, HB166, that proposes $69 billion in spending is a change to electric companies and how their profits from ratepayers is regulated. 