Political Scientist Says Ohio Is No Longer A Bellwether, Swing, Or Battleground State

Experts following the presidential vote count say there’s a good chance Democrat Joe Biden could get the 270 electoral votes he needs soon. And if that happens, Ohio will have, for the first time in 60 years, failed to choose the winner. 

If you are one of the voters who enjoys personal visits from candidates, lots of campaign ads and lots of attention, you might not like what University of Cincinnati Political Science Professor David Niven has to say about Ohio's place in national politics these days.  He says this election makes it clear that Ohio is no longer a bellwether state that mirrors the overall national vote, and also isn’t a competitive state for the parties. Niven says Ohio already went into this presidential race having lost its top tier battleground status and this outcome just makes that point even more clear. 

“Not only shouldn’t we have been a toss-up, we weren’t anywhere close to being one. And the future battle for the presidencies is highly unlikely to run through Ohio," Niven says.

Like in 2016, polls were off and Niven says that’s because they didn’t accurately show who was going to show up to vote.

In the end, it appears more Ohio voters cast ballots for President Donald Trump re-election Tuesday than in 2016. Preliminary vote totals show Trump won the state by more than eight points.

Ohio Democratic Party Leader Explains Why Ohio Is Not Included In Some National Campaign Efforts

By Jan 31, 2020
Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper
Statehouse News Bureau

Some of the Democratic party’s top fundraisers, including union groups and some of President Obama’s top campaign supporters, are organizing a massive campaign in six battleground states this year. Ohio is not one of them. Does this mean the Buckeye State is no longer thought of by national Democrats as a swing state? 

2020 Preview: What The Numbers Predict About How Ohio May Vote

By Jan 6, 2020
A map of Donald Trump's 2016 performance. He had the highest percentage of any GOP presidential candidate since 1980 in 38 counties (dark red) and second highest in 22 counties (lighter red).
Data from Ohio Secretary of State

The 2020 presidential election could end up being a critical one not just to the winner and his or her supporters, but also to Ohio. Buckeye State voters have picked the winning candidate in each presidential contest since 1960 – and no Republican has won the White House without winning Ohio. 

14 Democrats, Two Republicans File For Ohio's March 17 Primary

By Dec 18, 2019
Ten of the candidates who filed for the Ohio primary appeared at the Democratic debate at Otterbein University in October.
Andy Chow

Wednesday was the filing deadline for Ohio’s 2020 primary ballot. Fourteen candidates have filed for the Democratic primary, and there will also be a Republican challenger to President Donald Trump on that ballot.

As Ohio Goes, So Goes The Nation? Maybe Not This Presidential Year

By Sep 30, 2016
Niyazz/Shutterstock.com

Ohio is used to getting a lot of attention when it comes to electing presidents. It’s been called a bellwether state. But is it?

Federal Lawsuit Over Ballot Drop Boxes Has Been Dropped

By Oct 23, 2020
Tana Weingartner, WVXU

A federal lawsuit against Secretary of State Frank LaRose that could have allowed counties to add more ballot drop boxes at various locations for this election has been dropped. 