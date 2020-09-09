Portman Questions Report That Trump Called Veterans "Losers", "Suckers"

  Flyover at veterans service at Ohio Statehouse, 2016
    Flyover at veterans service at Ohio Statehouse, 2016
    Jo Ingles

The story in The Atlantic quoting anonymous sources saying President Donald Trump referred to American soldiers who lost their lives in service as “suckers” and “losers” is still getting widespread reaction. But Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senator is casting doubt on whether Trump said what’s been confirmed by several news outlets.

President Trump has denied making the comments. So, when Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) was asked about his thoughts on the story in his weekly conference call with reporters, he responded this way. 

“I don’t know how you renounce comments that people say didn’t occur," Portman says.

Since it was first reported in The Atlantic, the story has been confirmed by the Associated Press, the Washington Post, the New York Times and Fox News.

Portman noted the anonymous sources in the article and says others are on the record saying Trump never made those remarks. Portman says President Trump has restored the military and deserves credit for that. 

