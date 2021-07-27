Portman Says House Investigation Won't Be Viewed As Legitimate By Many Republicans

Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman says he’s concerned about the U.S. House committee that is looking into the January 6th attack on the nation’s Capitol building.

Portman says Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi should not have refused to seat two members recommended by House Republicans – including Ohio’s Jim Jordan, a strong supporter of former President Trump.

“That’s not the way to have a bipartisan effort that is viewed as legitimate by both sides and that’s what we need right now," Portman says.

Two Republicans who have spoken out against Trump are on the committee. Portman sat on a Senate panel on security at the Capitol but its scope was not as wide as the House committee’s investigation.