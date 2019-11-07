Proposed Plan Reduces Interest Rates For Loans Used For Adoptions

By 2 minutes ago
  • Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague (R-Ohio) backs a proposed House bill that would reduce interest rates for loans used for adoption.
    Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague (R-Ohio) backs a proposed House bill that would reduce interest rates for loans used for adoption.
    Dan Konik

In Ohio, as many as 19,000 children are projected to be in the foster care system by this time next year. State leaders are offering a plan that could address the crisis by alleviating some of the financial stress that comes with adoption through reduced interest rates.

The pending legislation, to be introduced in the Ohio House, would reduce interest rates by 1%-3%. Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague (R-Ohio), who supports the plan known as Family Forward, says adoption can cost families $10,000 - $50,000.

"Across Ohio, there are families wishing to open their hearts and homes through adoption," said Sprague. "But the financial barriers they face are daunting and enough to deter even the most compassionate of prospective parents. Through Family Forward, we hope to chip away at these financial stressors and provide families with much needed relief."

Angela Boblitt is executive director of Choosing Hope Adoption. She says reducing interest rates for loans to pay for adoption can go a long way. Boblitt says she and her husband ran into a financial roadblock when they were adopting one of their children.

"The reality of our situation was that fourteen thousand dollars stood between us and our ability to bring home one of Ohio's most vulnerable children. We had put our yes on the table but the need for funds was a barrier to our daughter having immediate permanency in her forever home," said Boblitt.

When a loan is approved, Sprague’s office would deposit funds at the bank or credit union in exchange for a lower interest rate. Sprague says it would not pose a financial risk to the state.

House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) says reducing barriers to adoption should be an important goal for the state.

"You know anything we can do to encourage people to adopt kids I think we need to do that. As you've heard me say before, we have a crisis at the state as far as our children are concerned, especially those that have been impacted by the opioid epidemic," says Householder.

Rep. Jon Cross (R-Kenton) is the sponsor of the proposed legislation and says about 16 other members of the Ohio House are expected to sign on to support the bill.

"The adoption process should be a celebration of life, love, and family, and this bill can help Ohioans secure funding needed to start the adoption process," Cross said in a written statement.

The bill has not yet been formally introduced.

Tags: 
adoption
foster care

Related Content

Gov. DeWine Wants An Overhaul Of Ohio's Foster Care System

By Nov 5, 2019
Gov. DeWine signs executive order on foster care
Dan Konik

Gov. Mike DeWine has signed an executive order that establishes an advisory council that will come up with suggestions for how to make it work better for foster families. 

Ohio House Doubles Money For Foster Care In Its Proposed Budget

By May 2, 2019
Dan Konik

The Ohio House version of the new two-year state budget has proposed doubling the $30 million Gov. Mike DeWine asked for to take care of foster children in Ohio. 

DeWine Unveils Agenda He'd Follow On Children, But Democrats Say He Can't Be Trusted On It

By Jun 28, 2018
Karen Kasler

The Republican candidate for governor has released what he says is a plan to invest in Ohio’s kids, families and future. But Democrats are saying his record shows he can’t be trusted on this.