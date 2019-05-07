PUCO Chair Says Renewables Have Bigger Pool Of Money Under Energy Bill

By 9 minutes ago
  • PUCO Chair Sam Randazzo testifies before the Ohio House Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
    PUCO Chair Sam Randazzo testifies before the Ohio House Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
    Andy Chow

The chair of Ohio’s regulatory authority for electricity stood before a House committee. He discussed the bill that would create a fund that could bailout the state’s two nuclear power plants. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio chair says judging the legislation’s pros and cons depends on any given goal.

Sam Randazzo would not say if he’s for or against the bill, which would charge all ratepayers $2.50 to subsidize nuclear power among other non-carbon emitting power generators.

“What is your objective? If you have the objective of reducing CO2 emissions, as I said earlier, the sub bill is much more purposefully directed to that objective,” says Randazzo.

Environmental groups argue the opposite is true since the bill would get rid of the requirements for utilities to invest in renewable energy and energy efficiency.

But Randazzo says the proposed “clean air” program would create a bigger pool of money compared to the current standards. Randazzo had previously lobbied for industrial energy users, and has been critical of efficiency programs. He told lawmakers he questions the savings they bring and says there’s still room for efficiency in the marketplace if the bill were enacted.

The Ohio House Energy and Natural Resources Committee accepted changes proposed in the substitute bill that would delay the implementation of some of the bill's provisions.

Tags: 
HB6 - Energy Bill
nuclear subsidies

Related Content

House Panel Suggests Delaying Changes Made In Energy Bill

By May 2, 2019
House Energy And Natural Resources Subcommittee on Energy Generation.
Andy Chow

Republican lawmakers are looking to draw out some of the big changes proposed in the energy bill that would ultimately change the rates on everyone’s electric bills. 

Conservative Groups Voice Objections, Concerns With Nuclear Subsidies Bill

By May 1, 2019
Perry Nuclear Power Plant
Dan Konik

The energy bill that would bail out nuclear plants while repealing the state’s green energy standards on utilities is collecting a variety of opponents that don’t usually take the same side.

AEP Concerned About Energy Bill's Impact On Renewable, Efficiency Programs

By Apr 24, 2019
Tom Froehle, AEP Vice President of External Affairs, testifies in front of the House Energy and Natural Resources Subcommittee on Energy Generation.
Andy Chow

One of Ohio’s largest electric companies, AEP, is weighing in on the bill that would create credits for energy sources that do not produce carbon emissions while also eliminating an existing fee on ratepayers. 