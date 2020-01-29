Report Shows Ohio's Dialysis Patients Are Getting Good Care

More than 17,000 Ohioans depend on dialysis treatments multiple times each week. And a new report shows Ohioans who need that care are largely getting it.

The Ohio Collaborative Dialysis Coalition’s report shows the state has an exceptional reputation for offering quality and locally-accessible dialysis services. Dr. Robin Shah says the key is making sure dialysis is accessible to all, no matter where they live. And he says that's happening.

“The morbidity and mortality rates have absolutely declined over the past 30 years," Shah says.

The report says there are 350 community-based dialysis centers throughout Ohio. And while Ohio is doing a good job with treating kidney disease, the report supports a federal initiative for more patients to get kidney transplants or home dialysis by 2025.