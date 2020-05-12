Retail Shoppers Return On First Day Stores Are Reopened For Business

Many of Ohio’s retail stores that had been closed for the past few weeks opened today. There was a light yet steady stream of shoppers inside a Columbus area book store.

Columbus resident Amy Besong wore a mask as she and her small children shopped at a Half Price Books. She says the libraries are closed and the kids needed some new books.

“We’ve shopped a little bit online but sometimes the prices are more and shipping times are a little bit long for us for some of the places we’ve ordered from," Besong says.

Most customers were wearing masks – though the state isn’t requiring them for customers - and the store had markings on the floor and one-way lanes to keep customers properly spaced. Hair and nail salons, tattoo, piercing and massage parlors are set to open Friday, as well as outdoor dining at restaurants.