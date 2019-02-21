Senate President Pushes Back On Report Blaming Lawmakers For Prison Population

By Feb 21, 2019
  • Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) takes questions from reporters after a session in 2018.
    Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) takes questions from reporters after a session in 2018.
    Karen Kasler

A report from the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio says nearly one in eight bills introduced by state lawmakers either creates a new crime or expands sentences. But the leader in the Senate is pushing back on claims that lawmakers are to blame.

Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) said criminal sentencing reform is one of his top agenda items.

But while he said he wants to relieve prison overcrowding, save money and help people get out of prison and live productively, Obhof said that doesn’t mean lawmakers will stop cracking down on dangerous criminals.

“We are distinguishing, to the extent possible, between people who are legitimately bad actors – who are predators, who are hurting our families, who are hurting our communities – from people who’ve made a couple of bad choices, or maybe a lot of bad choices, but who aren’t doing inherently bad things and who aren’t trying to hurt other people," Obhof said.

A drug sentencing bill will be Senate Bill 3 to demonstrate its importance, but the final version is still being drafted so there are no details on what it would do.

Related Content

New Report Says Lawmakers Are Contributing To Prison Overcrowding

By Feb 19, 2019
Anurak Pongpatimet, Shutterstock.com

Once again, the ACLU of Ohio is pushing for criminal justice reform with a new report on what it calls the “Statehouse to prison pipeline”. 

Kasich Signs Bill To Increase Penalties For Major Drug Trafficking Offenses

By Aug 1, 2018
Jo Ingles

Gov. John Kasich has signed a bill into law that increases penalties for drug trafficking. 

Ohio's Legislative Leaders Say They Will Consider Reforms For Drug Crimes

By Nov 8, 2018
Karen Kasler

The Republican leader of the Ohio Senate says while he and many others didn’t support Issue 1, the criminal sentencing and drug treatment reform plan that failed Tuesday. But he suggests there is a will to make the issue a top priority in the newly elected Senate next year. 

ACLU Makes Its Pitch For Criminal Justice Reform

By Mar 23, 2016
Andy Chow

While the election may be driving a divide between and even inside political parties, there’s still one issue in Ohio that has conservatives and liberals working together. ACLU is the latest group to jump into the conversation with a comprehensive report to try and tackle criminal justice reform.

Report: 9% Of Statehouse Bills Created/Extended Criminal Penalties

By Mar 2, 2017
Andy Chow

Groups hoping to reform criminal sentencing law accuse legislators of being over-reliant on bills that create new penalties and extend sentences. 