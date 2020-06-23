Sponsor Says Bill To Extend Unemployment Benefits To At-Risk Ohioans No Longer Needed

  • Rep. David Leland (D-Columbus)
    Jo Ingles

A bill that would have allowed an extension of benefits to unemployed Ohioans who are at risk or have medical conditions that could be deadly if they contract COVID-19 has been in the works at the Statehouse. But the sponsor of that legislation says it is not necessary now that Gov. Mike DeWine has issued an executive order.

Rep. David Leland (D-Columbus) says his bill, which would have allowed Ohioans at greatest risk for dying from COVID-19 to stay home and collect unemployment longer, is no longer needed now that Gov. Mike DeWine has issued an executive order protecting them.

“The executive order basically says to the people of Ohio, ‘you don’t have to choose between your life and your livelihood.’”

Leland's bill also sought to provide state unemployment to working parents who lack child care.

The state is no longer allowing that as an excuse not to return to work. But Leland says they can apply for federal pandemic unemployment assistance.

