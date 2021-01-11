State Leaders Not Saying Much About "Armed March" To Be Held In Columbus This Weekend

  • Crowd beats man at Ohio Statehouse Jan 6, 2021
    Crowd beats man at Ohio Statehouse, Jan 6, 2021
    Karen Kasler

State officials are not saying much about preparations for an “armed march” planned for the Ohio Statehouse and other state capitols this Sunday. 

  

The Washington Post reports far-right online forums have talked about planning the “armed march” and Columbus was specifically mentioned. State officials decline to discuss specific preparations but Attorney General Dave Yost says his office is aware of it. Stephanie Beougher with the Ohio National Guard says the organization has not been contacted to provide security yet. 

 

“While the Ohio National Guard certainly has open lines of communication with local and state partners should they need assistance, at the current time the Ohio National Guard does not have a request for any kind of support," Beougher says.

 

The Ohio Highway Patrol, which provides security for the Statehouse, isn’t talking about the situation.

 Last Wednesday, on the day of the insurrection in Washington D. C., a violent crowd gathered and, while no one breached the Statehouse, there were several attacks but no arrests.

