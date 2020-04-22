State May Need Twice The $2.7 Billion In Rainy Day Fund To Recover From Coronavirus

By 6 minutes ago
  • Then-Gov. John Kasich (standing, left) smiles as his budget director Tim Keen (right) finishes the first depost into the state's rainy day fund in July 2013. Kasich has notably said the fund had $.89 in it when he took office in 2011.
    Then-Gov. John Kasich (standing, left) smiles as his budget director Tim Keen (right) finishes the first depost into the state's rainy day fund in July 2013. Kasich has notably said the fund had $.89 in it when he took office in 2011.
    Karen Kasler

The financial impact of Ohio’s shutdowns for coronavirus is enormous. And the billions of dollars that have been set aside by the state over the last seven years may not be enough to cover it all.

Nearly a million Ohioans have filed for unemployment, which means the state has lost almost a fifth of the jobs it had a month ago.  

Last month’s preliminary state revenue was down 10.5% from estimates, off by $159.4 million.  The Office of Budget and Management said sales and use taxes missed projections by more than 8%, or $68 million. Personal income taxes were off by more than 5%, or $22.3 million.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said the at-capacity rainy day fund may not be even close to enough to cover everything.

“Based on current projections, that $2.9 billion, we might need twice that amount just to balance the budget over the next 15 months.”

State agency directors have been ordered to find cuts of up to 20% in their budgets, though some, like Medicaid, will likely need more money.

Husted said mayors are telling him they’re expecting cuts between 15% and 25%, which he said will mean reductions in police, fire and other important local services.

Tags: 
coronavirus - business

Related Content

Hundreds Of Thousands Of Calls Still Coming In For Jobless Claims

By 5 hours ago
Statehouse News Bureau

The state has paid out $858 million dollars to nearly 350,000 Ohioans who’ve lost their jobs in the last five weeks. And more claims are expected to come in from people who normally can’t file for jobless benefits but will be able to under a federal aid bill.

State's Revenues Take Hit After Coronavirus Closures

By Apr 7, 2020
Karen Kasler

Bars and restaurants in Ohio closed on March 15, and the stay at home order took effect March 23. And the state is now starting to feel the financial effects of those and other restrictions imposed to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Lawmakers Unanimously Pass Major Package Of Changes For Coronavirus

By Mar 25, 2020
Senators are spaced apart for session. They're dressed casually at the suggestion of leadership, which noted that business attire may not be laundered as often as casual clothing.
Karen Kasler

In a strong showing of unity, state lawmakers have unanimously passed a bill making a lot of changes in state law related to the response to coronavirus – but they stress that they’re only temporary. The package now goes on to Gov. Mike DeWine.

State Rainy Day Fund Climbs To $2.7B, Dems Criticize Budget Cuts

By Jul 11, 2018
Andy Chow

The state has deposited more than $650 million dollars into the rainy day fund. Despite being a large pot of money, Gov. John Kasich is warning state leaders to leave it alone. 