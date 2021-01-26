Statewide Curfew Could Be Relaxed A Bit Soon

By 1 minute ago
  • Gov. Mike DeWine
    Gov. Mike DeWine
    Jo Ingles

Ohio’s curfew could be later or even eliminated soon. That decision will depend on hospital rates within the state.  


Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says the state’s 10 p.m. curfew could be one hour later beginning Thursday if Ohio’s hospitalization rate stays below 3500 patients a day. 

“Seven days, straight days, before 3500, we will go to 11 pm curfew and our plan is to keep that curfew for two weeks," DeWine says.

If the hospitalization rate goes below 2500 for seven straight days, DeWine says the curfew could be lifted altogether. Ohio's hospitalization rate has been below 3,500 for six days now.

Ohio’s restaurants and bars have complained the 10 p.m. curfew has been costly because most sporting events are not over that early. They say people decide to go somewhere else to watch ball games because they don't want to have to leave the business at half-time. The upcoming Superbowl is February 7th.

Tags: 
curfew
Coronavirus - curfew
coronavirus - hospitals
Gov. Mike DeWine

Related Content

Ohio Issues "Stay At Home Tonight" Health Order For Statewide Curfew

By Nov 19, 2020
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

A statewide curfew is set to take effect in Ohio tonight at 10:00 p.m. Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says the curfew comes as hospitals are on the verge of reaching capacity on space and equipment.

Ohio To Enforce Evening Curfew In Hopes Of Stemming COVID-19 Spread

By Nov 17, 2020
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) has announced Ohio will implement a statewide curfew requiring everyone to be in their homes after 10:00 p.m. to tackle what DeWine calls a "deteriorating" situation with COVID-19.

Ohio Hits Another Milestone With COVID Patients In Hospitals And ICUs

By Nov 30, 2020
A sign describing COVID-19 symptoms is displayed in the lobby of a building on the campus of Grant Medical Center in downtown Columbus.
Karen Kasler

On the first weekday after the Thanksgiving holiday, Ohio hit yet another record for COVID patients in hospitals, and for those in intensive care units and on ventilators. And while case numbers have dropped a bit, medical professionals are saying the battle against the virus is raging on.

Ohio Doctors Dealing With Record Hospitalizations, COVID Deniers And Fears For The Future

By Nov 19, 2020
Dan Konik

There are more than twice as many people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ohio now as were a month ago. In some places, hospitals are trying to treat a flood of patients with fewer staff because their own employees have tested positive or are in quarantine.