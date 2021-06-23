Universities Partnering With Law Enforcement To Increase Police Recruitment

By 1 minute ago
  • Gov. Mike DeWine announces new state program to increase police recruitment at the Ohio Department of Public Safety..
    Gov. Mike DeWine announces new state program to increase police recruitment at the Ohio Department of Public Safety..
    Andy Chow

With major city police departments struggling with large numbers of retirements and departures, Ohio is launching a program to help encourage more young people to become law enforcement officers.

Central State University and Cedarville University are teaming up with police departments and sheriff's offices for the College To Law Enforcement Pathway program. 

Patrick Oliver, director of Cedarville University's criminal justice program, says the College To Law Enforcement Pathway will pair students with experienced officers to learn leadership skills.

Oliver says this can increase the number of women and people of color who join the police force. 

"Because we're going to recruit them, select them, train them, develop them, and then have a pool of highly qualified candidates that include both minorities and women," says Oliver.

Since students majoring in criminal justice might already be on the career path to become a peace officer, Oliver likened College To Law Enforcement Pathway to an honors program where a student is guaranteed a job after completing the course.

The state-run program is intended to strengthen training among prospective new officers. Students will take part in workshops that cover a variety of topics including the prevention of bias-based policing.

Tags: 
law enforcement reform

Related Content

AG, Prosecutors Suggest Reforms Instead Of Ban On No-Knock Warrants

By Oct 15, 2020
Attorney General Dave Yost speaks at a press conference in October 2019.
Karen Kasler

No-knock warrants have gotten a lot of attention – most notably in the death of Breonna Taylor, who was killed in March during a shootout between her boyfriend and police in Louisville, Kentucky. Ohio’s Republican attorney general says he doesn’t want to ban those warrants, as some communities do, but he and the prosecutors in Ohio’s biggest counties have drafted some reforms.

Ohio FOP Ok With Some Reforms, But Says One Idea Is A "Non-Starter"

By Jun 18, 2020
Protestors marched from the Statehouse to Columbus Police Headquarters on May 31.
Karen Kasler

The state’s largest law enforcement organization says it’s cautiously on board with a lot of ideas being pushed out at the local, state and federal levels on police reforms.

From Recruitment To Reviews, DeWine Proposes Changes To Law Enforcement

By Jun 17, 2020
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is proposing changes to the law enforcement process when it comes to recruitment, training, and oversight in response to the anti-racism protests. But other state leaders say the proposals continue to ignore what they see as the root problem of policing.