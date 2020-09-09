U.S. Senator Rob Portman Gives President Trump The Benefit Of The Doubt On Comments About Veterans

The story in “The Atlantic” quoting anonymous source as saying President Donald Trump referred to American soldiers who lost their lives in service as “suckers” and “losers” is still getting widespread reaction. But Ohio’s Republican US Senator is casting doubt on whether Trump said what’s been confirmed by several news outlets.

President Trump has denied making the comments. So, when Sen. Rob Portman was asked about his thoughts on the story, he responded this way.

“I don’t know how you renounce comments that people say didn’t occur," Portman says.

Portman noted the anonymous sources in the article and says others are on the record saying Trump never made those remarks. Portman says President Trump has restored the military and deserves credit for that.