What Happens To Extra Doses Of Vaccines That Go Unused?

  Dan Konik

Gov. Mike DeWine says there are protocols in place to make sure no vaccines are wasted. And he says there have only been a couple of incidents where doses have been wasted. But some do go unused.

DeWine says every shot provider should have a list of people to call if they have extra vaccine at the end of the day. 

“And we’ve asked them to get that list from people who are in the eligible group," DeWine says.

Gov Mike DeWine
Credit Jo Ingles

But DeWine says if they still have doses left over, they can vaccinate people outside of the eligible group. Beginning Thursday, Ohioans over 60 can get the vaccines as well as people with certain medical conditions and police, childcare workers and funeral directors. 

Gov Mike DeWine
unused vaccines

More Ohioans Are Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccines

By 39 minutes ago
Dan Konik

Starting Thursday, more Ohioans will be eligible for COVID vaccines. That’s because nearly a half a million more doses will be available this week.

DeWine Says He's Optimistic For Return Of Fans At Games, Dancing At Proms

By Feb 22, 2021
Progressive Field
Jo Ingles

Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohioans who are planning now for spring events – proms, weddings, baseball games – should feel confident things will be better this year compared to 2020. But there’s a big caveat. 

Former State Rep Who Wanted To Impeach DeWine Now Wants To Run Ohio GOP

By Feb 19, 2021
Former Ohio Rep John Becker
Ohio House

A former state lawmaker who has had some controversial conservative ideas is running to be the chairman of the Ohio Republican Party. 

Ohio's Third Innovation District In Columbus Is Designed To Attract And Retain Young Scientists

By Feb 17, 2021
Rendering of Columbus Innovation facility at OSU
Gov Mike DeWine's office

Columbus will be the site of Ohio’s third so-called “innovation district”, hoping to draw in high-tech investment and jobs. And this one will be a $1 billion collaboration between the state, Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Ohio State University. 

Ohio's New Vaccine Scheduling Website Is Ready But Won't Be Available Yet

By Feb 16, 2021
Gov. Mike DeWine
Jo Ingles

One of the current frustrations with scheduling vaccines in Ohio is that there’s not one centralized place to go to do that. The state now has a website for that but don’t expect to use it anytime soon. 