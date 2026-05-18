Clothes are flowing to landfills. University of Dayton students are trying to decrease the waste stream

This week, the Ohio Newsroom is joining NPR to tell stories about climate solutions on the local level, as the federal government walks back environmental regulations.

Anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 tons of trash are brought to the Montgomery County Waste Transfer Station south of Dayton each day. And the county’s most recent data from 2014 shows that textiles, like clothing, make up 8% of that waste.

Kelly Bohrer, a program specialist with the Montgomery County Solid Waste District said nationally, waste management districts and recycling companies are aware it’s an increasing problem.

“But there's just not the infrastructure yet, especially here in Montgomery County, for that textile recycling that forms it right back into new clothes,” she said.

As the fashion industry produces clothes faster, cheaper and in larger quantities, it also creates more pollution. Like Borher described, in the U.S., fabric isn’t often recycled – 2018 EPA data finds 85% of textiles are either sent to landfills or burned.

But a group of University of Dayton students are spearheading an initiative to prevent that fate by keeping clothing in circulation among the student body.

The environmental consequences of fast fashion

Experts attribute the uptick in textile waste to an emerging phenomenon known as fast fashion.

“Fast fashion is a term used for any piece of clothing or fashion item, which includes shoes (and) bags, which are produced at a very low price. The speed to market is the core reason of their existence,” said Colorado State University associate professor Sonali Diddi, who has studied the fashion industry for over 20 years.

1 of 2 — Garbage Kelly Borher at the Montgomery County Waste District identifies bundles of clothes at the county waste transfer station. Waste here is taken to the landfill near Cincinnati. Adriana Martinez-Smiley / WYSO 2 of 2 — Garbage Thousands of tons of trash are brought to the Montgomery County Waste Transfer Station each day. The county's most recent data from 2014 shows that 8% of it is textile waste, including clothing. That’s more than the glass or wood waste the district recorded that same year. Adriana Martinez-Smiley / WYSO

Think those PacSun jeans or that Shein crop top.

Diddi said clothing like that creates pollution through every part of its life cycle: from the petrochemicals that synthetic fabrics are made from , to the fossil fuels burned to manufacture garments, to the engine exhaust from planes and ships for distribution , to its ultimate fate at a methane-emitting landfill .

Globally, the fashion industry makes 1.2 billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually, and contributes to roughly 10% of global carbon emissions.

“To put that in context, that is the kind of emissions from all the international flights and maritime shipping combined,” Diddi said.

The scientific research community finds these emissions increase global warming and extreme weather .

In addition, the garment and textile industry is responsible for 20% of global water pollution and its workers are often subject to labor exploitation .

Making fashion circular

While it’s a global issue, the Hanley Sustainability Institute at the University of Dayton brings a solution closer to home–or campus. That’s through its Clothing Swaps, which it hosts three times a semester.

In the shuffle between classes in late March, a stream of students browsed racks and tables teeming with pants, shorts, t-shirts, blouses and button-ups.

“We wanna make sure we're also giving that retail experience to our students,” said UD junior Zay Min Htike.

Except, everything there is donated by students and free.

Zay Min Htike founded the initiative in the Fall 2024 semester. He’s a member of the Sustainability Institute’s Circularity team, composed of UD students that put on programs promoting reuse and repairs.

In researching similar initiatives across college campuses, he said he found inspiration from TikTok to use a pop-up format for their clothing swaps to draw students in.

“As a younger person, this fashion industry in general, they produce trending clothing that are very attractive to us so that people wanna buy,” he explained. “And at the same time, the prices are also very affordable. But the issue with it is that these clothes that we buy are not durable.”

Circularity team members set up donation bins around campus during the school year to collect clothes for their swaps.

Team member and UD Senior Christy Shin said they track the swaps’ efficacy.

“We collect our data. We track the metrics. We get personal testaments and everything. And we produce an impact report,” Shin said.

Quantifying—and qualifying—the impact

Since the program started less than two years ago, the team said they've diverted nearly 900 pounds of clothes from landfills, including 452 pounds swapped among students.

They donate excess clothing to the social services nonprofit St. Vincent De Paul in Dayton .

Adriana Martinez-Smiley / WYSO Zay Min Htike, founder of UD's clothing swaps initiative, gives clothing to a student who found an item at the swap. Before the handoff, team members weigh each item. They also document how many students participate.

UD freshman Mary Ely-Holden nabbed a pair of black flowy pants from Marshalls with the tag still on them at the March swap.

“I'm broke. I'm a college student. But I do like affordability, I'm always at the thrift stores and I also like the sustainable aspect of it,” she said.

“Landfills are full, fast fashion is on the rise, so anything we can do to reduce our carbon footprint and our effect on the earth, I am all for.”

Other universities have similar initiatives. Although its clothing isn’t free, Ohio State University student group Buckeye Clothing Connection hosts thrifting and donation events. Wright State University has a donation-based clothing closet for professional wear and hosts school-branded gear swaps at the end of its school year. And Ohio University campus groups host clothing swaps too.

Creating a campus culture of sustainability

At UD, the circularity team’s biggest goals are to increase the range of clothes they collect, such as more formal clothing, athletic wear and gender-neutral garments, Shin said.

Professor Diddi said she’s seen success with such programs at other universities, and that real change can happen if they’re adopted more widely.

“Short term, it does help the students, especially on a university campus from an affordability point of view, but it also helps build their perspectives around longevity of products and making better decisions and not falling for the newness or the trendy stuff…just so that they have something new to show on their social media or to fit in a certain group,” she said.

But sometimes, the programs end once the people that started them graduate.

“To build the continuity of these kinds of programs, it's really important the university officials are also involved in this decision-making and planning part of it so that it becomes a signature initiative or resource…and sustains the momentum it has created,” Diddi said.

That’s why Shin and Zay Min Htike said they have a living document they use to train new students coming onto the team. The school also pays a few of the students running the program as employees.

Shin said it’s important to think about how a clothing purchase affects the bigger picture, and consumers should support fashion made through cleaner processes and ethical labor.

Zay Min Htike added to her sentiment: “By showing that as a younger generation we care about it, I think we're also challenging these big companies to change,” he said.