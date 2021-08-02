Search Query
Show Search
Who We Are
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
RSS
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
WCPN
On Air
Now Playing
WKSU
On Air
Now Playing
WOSU
On Air
Now Playing
WVXU
On Air
Now Playing
WYSO
On Air
Now Playing
WCBE
On Air
Now Playing
WOUB
All Streams
Who We Are
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
2019 Ohio Abortion Report
Government/Politics
Ohio Abortion Report Shows Fewer Women Are Getting Them
Jo Ingles
,
The number of abortions in Ohio continue to decline. 323 fewer abortions were reported in 2019 than in 2018 according to numbers in the latest Ohio…
Listen
•
0:44