Search Query
Show Search
Who We Are
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
RSS
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
WCPN
On Air
Now Playing
WKSU
On Air
Now Playing
WOSU
On Air
Now Playing
WVXU
On Air
Now Playing
WYSO
On Air
Now Playing
WCBE
On Air
Now Playing
WOUB
All Streams
Who We Are
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
accessibility logo
Government/Politics
Plans To Change Accessibility Logo In Ohio Have Been Scrapped For Now
Jo Ingles
,
Plans to change the logo the state uses on handicap accessible signs have been put on hold. The transportation budget that just went into effect had…
Listen
•
0:59