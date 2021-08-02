-
AEP Ohio says the Securities and Exchange Commission is looking into benefits from HB6, the energy bill at the center of a bribery scandal.The statement…
The panel of state regulators that reviews utility rates will soon have a new leader who has a history of opposing renewable energy issues. This is…
Opponents of American Electric Power’s renewable energy project say the proposal to build new wind and solar farms in Highland County would result in an…
One of the state’s largest utility companies is proposing a change to the way they charge customers for their power. Some groups are crying foul, but AEP…
State energy regulators are looking over a new plan, proposed by AEP, that would allow the utility company to increase rates on customer electric bills.…
Ohio has a big coal industry, but also has a lot of land for wind energy development. And state officials seems to be floating in the middle as far as…
A decision to block a plan that would’ve guaranteed profits for struggling coal plants in Ohio may have created a domino effect for the future of energy…
Something as simple as flipping a switch can turn the lights on and off in your home. But there are many, major, complicated decisions that take place in…
State officials, utilities and other groups have worked on deregulating the energy market in Ohio for more than a decade. Now two major utility companies…
It’s not every day that a group known for defending the free market celebrates federal intervention. But a conservative group in Ohio is saying the feds…