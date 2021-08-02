All Voting is Local

-
Ohio’s Secretary of State says 354 people who are not U.S. citizens registered to vote or actually cast ballots in 2018. And those people could…
-
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says 182,858 voter registrations were removed from rolls starting on Sept 6. Some community groups are working to get…
-
A judge has granted a temporary restraining order that allows Ohioans who are in a Dayton jail to cast ballots in this election. Mike Brickner of All…
-
Nearly a quarter of all Ohio adults have some type of disability. Voting can be a difficult process for some of them. But there are things that are being…
-
Groups that are registering voters to cast ballots in November are scurrying throughout Ohio on this final day to register for the 2018 election. One of…
-
A coalition of voting rights groups say reforms are needed to the state’s election process to encourage voting and eliminate problems that keep voters…