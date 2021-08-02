-
The anniversary of the mass shooting in Dayton is reviving conversations about gun regulations in Ohio. While lawmakers have refused to move Gov. Mike…
The group that’s hoping to ask voters to expand background checks on gun sales through a potential ballot issue says they're now pushing their initiative…
Democratic state senators had lots of questions for the sponsor of Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed gun violence bill at its first hearing. They wanted details…
Gov. Mike DeWine says he’s confident his STRONG Ohio gun violence package will be enacted into law, in spite of the chilly reception he’s gotten from both…
Two months and a day after Gov. Mike DeWine announced he was working on a plan to address gun violence after a mass shooting in Dayton, he’s unveiled a…
A pair of House Republicans are pushing for a bill that would mandate better reporting into the database used for background checks on gun sales. They say…
It’s been almost two months since Gov. Mike DeWine proposed a package of gun law and mental health policy changes, and he says lawmakers will soon look…
Of the seven bills the Ohio Senate's Government Oversight and Reform Committee heard today, three were bipartisan.Sen. Peggy Lehner (R-Kettering), who…
State lawmakers are back in action holding more hearings on gun regulation bills. And Gov. Mike DeWine is still pushing for his proposals. But Congress…
Gov. Mike DeWine says his administration is adding another piece to his 17-point plan to reduce gun violence by calling for more required reporting into…