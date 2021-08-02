-
This tax season the state of Ohio is no longer accepting bitcoin as a form of payment from businesses and Ohio's attorney general is making it clear that…
After less than a year and a handful of transactions, the website that was allowing Ohioans to pay taxes in bitcoin has been shut down by state treasurer…
The state has been allowing people to pay 23 kinds of taxes in the digital currency bitcoin for almost three months, in an effort to establish Ohio as a…
Ohio is now the first in the country to allow payments in the digital currency bitcoin from businesses paying 23 kinds of taxes – from commercial activity…